MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2021 date and time released - Check direct link here

As a piece of good news for students, the Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE), on Wednesday, announced when the results of class 12 will be out for the students. The announcement said that the results will be out on July 30 for the candidates that appeared for the exam. To check the result, students will have to visit mbose.in and megresults.nic.in on July 30 from 11 am.

The official notification for the same read as, "There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation."

While the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country, the Meghalaya state government managed to conduct the HSSLC class 12 examinations. The Meghalaya state government conducted the exams even after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 examinations, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, when the schools in Shillong were closed for 14 days, the exams were still conducted for students.

At the time, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said in a tweet, "All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till 4th May 2021 in the Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected."

Back in 2020, HSSLC class 12 exams were postponed from March to June, given the COVID-19 induced lockdown in India. The pass percentage of various fields for the year 2020 was - 72.24% for science, 77.28% for commerce, and 74.34% for arts.