MBOSE class 10 result 2019: Meghalaya board declares result, check your marks at mbose.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) have declared the results of MBOSE SSLC 10th today on its official website mbose.in.

All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE 10th results on the official website at mbose.in.

Over 50,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10 exams. The board will also release the result for Meghalaya Class 12 Arts stream 2019.

Here's how you can check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019

1. Go to the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in2. Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link3. On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number4. Your result will appear on the screen5. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

Here's how you can check result via SMS...

You can also check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 via SMS service. Type MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. You will recieve your result in few minutes.

About the board:

The board was established in 1973. The board is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) as well as the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate(HSSLC) exam in the state.