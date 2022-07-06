BSE Odisha Class 10 Result today: Website, how to check here

BSE Odisha Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha class 10 result 2022 will be released today (July 6) at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Class 10 examination will be able to check their Odisha 10 result 2022 from the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 29 to May 7. The Class 10 exam was held across 3,540 centres in the state.

Read: BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 date, time: Odisha 10th result on July 6 at bseodisha.nic.in