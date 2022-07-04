BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 TOMORROW: Websites, direct link, how to check here

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the Odisha Board Class 10 result 2022 on July 6 at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Board 10th examination 2022 can check their results at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

The class 10 board exams 2022 were conducted between April 29 to May 6, 2022. This year, the BSE Odisha board examination was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode abiding by the guidelines Government of India provided.

BSE Odisha Class 10 board result 2022: Result websites

bseodisha.ac.in

bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

