AIMA MAT PBT 2022 admit card released at mat.aima.in: Check how to download, exam pattern here

AIMA MAT PBT Exam 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Paper Based Test (PBT) today (December 7) at the official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the AIMA MAT PBT Exam 2023 can now check and download the admit card from the official website- mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT PBT exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 11.

Candidates must note that on the day of exam, candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof along with the AIMA MAT PBT 2022 admit card with them to the exam hall.

AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website - mat.aima.in

Next click on the MAT PBT admit card link

Enter the necessary credentials

The AIMA MAT PBT admit card will get displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout to carry on the exam day.

AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: Exam pattern

As per the MAT exam pattern, the paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and candidates will be given 150 minutes to complete the paper. The questions will be from five sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Indian and Global Environment.