AIMA MAT 2022 PBT admit card released at mat.aima.in: See how to download here

AIMA MAT 2022 admit card for PBT released | Photo: PTI

The All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 admit card PBT examination has been released today, August 30 at the official website-- mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT exam is scheduled to be held on September 4.

Candidates who have registered for AIMA MAT 2022 pen and paper-based exams can download the admit cards from the website with their registered email ID, password and date of birth.

MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the AIMA MAT official website -mat.aima.in

Go to the login tab and enter the required credentials

Submit the details and MAT admit card 2022 for PBT exam will display

Verify details printed on the MAT admit card

Download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The MAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in over 600 management institutes.

The MAT 2022 PBT registration process was concluded on August 29. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the MAT admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre.

