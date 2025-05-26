It became really difficult for her to find a nice job, but she managed to get a job in SBI as a sweeper where she used to earn Rs. 60-65 per month, and her job there was to clean washrooms and furniture.

In a remarkable story of resilience and determination, Pratiksha Tondwalkar is an epitome of courage, hard work, and empowerment. She was born in 1964 and became Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the State Bank of India (SBI) in 2022.

Pratiksha faced difficulties at the start of her existence. Due to financial difficulties, she had to leave school after Class 10 and was married off at 17. Her husband, Sadashiv Kadu, worked as a bookbinder at SBI’s Mumbai headquarters. Tragically, at the age of 20, Pratiksha was widowed when her husband died in an accident while they were travelling to their village. Left alone with a young son, she faced immense hardship, struggling to find a way to rebuild her life and support her child.

After struggling to find a decent job without a complete education, Pratiksha ended up working as a sweeper at SBI, where she made between Rs 60 and Rs 65 a month cleaning furniture and toilets. She handled her domestic duties and took care of her son by herself in spite of these difficulties.

Never one to give up, Pratiksha decided to continue her education. She attended night classes at Vikhroli, Mumbai, and completed her 12th-class examinations. Determined to change her life and career, she went on to obtain a master's degree in psychology.

Her relentless efforts and dedication were recognised when she was promoted to the position of bank clerk. In 1993, she married Pramod Tondwalkar, who encouraged and supported her aspirations. With his motivation, she prepared for banking examinations, eventually qualifying as a trainee officer. Through her unwavering perseverance and hard work, Pratiksha climbed the ranks to become AGM.

Her journey is a testament to the power of determination, education, and resilience.