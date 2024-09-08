Marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her UPSC exam scores in different subjects

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS every year. Only a few of them succeeded in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IAS Sonal Goel who cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 13 in her second attempt.

Motivating many UPSC aspirants who preparing for UPSC exam, in February IAS officer Sonal Goel shared a picture of her UPSC Mains marksheet on X (formerly Twitter) which is now doing rounds on social media.

IAS Sonal Goel hails from Panipat. She completed her schooling in Delhi. She graduated from Delhi University's esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce and attained a CS degree.

According to a report from UPSC Pathshala, Sonal shared that she was initially unaware of the civil services examination but after reading an article about a civil servant in a magazine she was inspired to pursue a career as an IAS officer.

Despite her family's initial reservations, particularly her father's apprehensions regarding the exam's difficulty, Sonal remained resolute. When she told her father she wanted to take the UPSC exam to further her studies in company secretaryship, he said that would be difficult and that she make a backup plan. Sonal decided to take the UPSC test and enrol in Delhi University's LLB program at the same time. She began preparing for the UPSC while juggling her coursework and job as a business secretary.

In 2006, in her first attempt Sonal could not crack the UPSC exam. Even so, she continued as before, juggling her work, her LLB coursework, and her UPSC preparations all at once. In 2007, her hard work paid off as she achieved the 13th place nationally, realising her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Sonal Goel's journey is a testament to the power of determination, underscoring that with meticulous planning and unwavering commitment, success in formidable examinations like the UPSC is within reach.