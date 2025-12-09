FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here

SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';

'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'

Who is Kanishk Chouhan? India's U-19 player who made his way into IPL 2026 auction list; Here's all you need to know about him

Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here

Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here

Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...

Hema Malini to host a second prayer meet for Dharmendra with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana? Here’s what we know

Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'

Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life...

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here

What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, League? Read letter...

SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here

The Manipur Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released by COHSEM. The exams will take place from February 17 to March 20, 2026, with practical exams scheduled from January 2 to 31, 2026. Students can check the full timetable on the official website cohsem.nic.in

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially released the Manipur Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam 2026 schedule on December 8, 2025. Students of the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can now access the detailed timetable on the official website at cohsem.nic.in

The Manipur Board HSE 2026 exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026, and will run through March 20, 2026. The practical exams for class 12 will take place from January 2 to January 31, 2026.

Key Dates and Subjects for Manipur HSE 2026 Exam:

Here’s a breakdown of the Manipur Board HSE Class 12 Exam Dates for 2026:

Exam Date Subject(s)
February 17 English
February 19 MIL or Alternative English
February 21 Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics
February 24 Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
February 26 Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education
February 28 Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
March 2 Engineering Drawing, Sociology
March 9 Mathematics
March 12 History, Biology
March 14 Geography, Geology
March 16 Philosophy, Computer Science, Music, Thang Ta
March 18 Economics, Anthropology, Psychology
March 20 Elective Languages: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

How to Check the Manipur COHSEM HSE 2026 Time Table

To check and download the Manipur COHSEM HSE 2026 Time Table, candidates should follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at cohsem.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Notice’ tab.
  3. Select the ‘HSE Time Table 2026’ notification.
  4. Check the schedule and download the exam routine for reference.

Important Information for Students:

  • The timetable includes subject-wise dates, timings, and important instructions for all streams: Arts, Science and Commerce.
  • Students are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes to the exam schedule.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life...
Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, League? Read letter...
SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here
SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in
Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';
Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu warns IndiGo of strict action, says,
'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'
Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis Son-in-law Sharman Joshi reveals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement