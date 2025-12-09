Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
EDUCATION
The Manipur Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released by COHSEM. The exams will take place from February 17 to March 20, 2026, with practical exams scheduled from January 2 to 31, 2026. Students can check the full timetable on the official website cohsem.nic.in
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially released the Manipur Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam 2026 schedule on December 8, 2025. Students of the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can now access the detailed timetable on the official website at cohsem.nic.in
The Manipur Board HSE 2026 exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026, and will run through March 20, 2026. The practical exams for class 12 will take place from January 2 to January 31, 2026.
Here’s a breakdown of the Manipur Board HSE Class 12 Exam Dates for 2026:
|Exam Date
|Subject(s)
|February 17
|English
|February 19
|MIL or Alternative English
|February 21
|Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics
|February 24
|Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
|February 26
|Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education
|February 28
|Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
|March 2
|Engineering Drawing, Sociology
|March 9
|Mathematics
|March 12
|History, Biology
|March 14
|Geography, Geology
|March 16
|Philosophy, Computer Science, Music, Thang Ta
|March 18
|Economics, Anthropology, Psychology
|March 20
|Elective Languages: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English
To check and download the Manipur COHSEM HSE 2026 Time Table, candidates should follow these steps: