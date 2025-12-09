Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here

The Manipur Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released by COHSEM. The exams will take place from February 17 to March 20, 2026, with practical exams scheduled from January 2 to 31, 2026. Students can check the full timetable on the official website cohsem.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially released the Manipur Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam 2026 schedule on December 8, 2025. Students of the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can now access the detailed timetable on the official website at cohsem.nic.in

Key Dates and Subjects for Manipur HSE 2026 Exam:

Here’s a breakdown of the Manipur Board HSE Class 12 Exam Dates for 2026:

Exam Date Subject(s) February 17 English February 19 MIL or Alternative English February 21 Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics February 24 Education, Chemistry, Business Studies February 26 Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education February 28 Political Science, Physics, Accountancy March 2 Engineering Drawing, Sociology March 9 Mathematics March 12 History, Biology March 14 Geography, Geology March 16 Philosophy, Computer Science, Music, Thang Ta March 18 Economics, Anthropology, Psychology March 20 Elective Languages: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

How to Check the Manipur COHSEM HSE 2026 Time Table

To check and download the Manipur COHSEM HSE 2026 Time Table, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website at cohsem.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Notice’ tab. Select the ‘HSE Time Table 2026’ notification. Check the schedule and download the exam routine for reference.

Important Information for Students: