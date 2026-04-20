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How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in

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Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

Manipur Board Class 12 (HSE) Result 2026 has been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard
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The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has officially announced the Manipur Class 12 (HSE) Results 2026 on April 20. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination can now access their scores through the board’s official websites.

Where to Check Manipur HSE Result 2026

Candidates can view and download their results online by visiting the official portals of Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur. The result links are live, allowing students to check their performance across all streams.

To access the marksheet, students need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The digital marksheet can be downloaded and saved for future use until the original documents are issued by schools.

Steps to Download Marksheet

Students can follow a simple process to check their results:

  1. Visit the official COHSEM website
  2. Click on the link for “Manipur HSE Result 2026”
  3. Select “Higher Secondary Examination 2026”
  4. Enter login credentials (roll number and date of birth)
  5. View and download the result

It is recommended to keep a printed copy for reference during admission processes.

Details Mentioned on the Result

After downloading the marksheet, students should carefully verify all the information. The result document typically includes:

  1. Student’s name and roll number
  2. Examination name and board
  3. Class and stream details
  4. Subject-wise marks
  5. Total score and grade
  6. Qualifying status

Any discrepancies should be reported to school authorities or the board immediately.

What Comes Next for Students

With results now declared, the next phase includes applications for revaluation and supplementary exams. The board will soon release details regarding these processes on its official website.

Revaluation allows students to request a recheck of their answer sheets if they are unsatisfied with their marks. Meanwhile, supplementary or compartment exams provide an opportunity for those who did not pass one or more subjects to improve their results within the same academic year.

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How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?
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