Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025: Students can check their marks on these websites- bse.telangana.gov.in results.bsetelangana.org results.bse.telangana.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has announced the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th board exam. The result was announced at a press conference attended by the state's chief minister. Students can check their results on the official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in results.bsetelangana.org results.bse.telangana.gov.in.