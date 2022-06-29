Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022: Date and time released, check all details here

TS SSC Result 2022 tomorrow| Photo: PTI

TS SSC Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana, or Telangana Board of Secondary Education, BSE will be releasing the TS SSC Results 2022 tomorrow (June 29) at 11:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana SSC exam 2022 can check their Telangana Board Class 10 result 2022 from the official website--bse.telangana.gov.in.

Once declared, the students would also be able to check their TS SSC Results 2022 on unofficial third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. Above 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC Exams 2022.

The BSE Telangana has released an official notification that carries all the details regarding TS SSC Result 2022. The TS Class 10 Result 2022 will be released on June 30, 2022, at 11:30 AM.

TS SSC Result 2022: Websites to check

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in.

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “TS SSC results 2022”

Enter the hall ticket number and captcha code

Click on the 'find result' tab

The TS 10th class result 2022 will appear on the screens

Download and take a print out for future reference.



BSE Telangana conducted the TS 10th Exams 2022 from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students after a gap of 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to pass the TS SSC Results 2022, students must secure 35 percent marks overall and in each subject.

