Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022: BSE Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2022 was declared today at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their Telangana Board Class 10 result 2022 from the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check their TS SSC Result 2022 on unofficial third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. Above 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC Exams 2022. Students can check the Telangana Board Class 10 result 2022 by entering their hall ticket number and captcha code.

TS SSC Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “TS SSC results 2022”

Enter the hall ticket number and captcha code

Click on the 'find result' tab

The TS 10th class result 2022 will appear on the screens

Download and take a printout for future reference.

BSE Telangana conducted the TS 10th Exams 2022 from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To pass the TS SSC Results 2022, students must secure 35 percent marks overall and in each subject.