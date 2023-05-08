Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Results to be announced tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

File photo

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to declare the result of the Intermediate exam results soon. As per reports, TSBIE’s Controller of Examination B. Jayaprada Bai is to announce the Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result result on May 9 (11 am). Once released, the TS Inter result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year exam from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and TS Inter 2nd from March 16 to April 4. This year, around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter exam 2023.

TS Inter Results 2023 Official Websites

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Result 2023: Steps to check Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result