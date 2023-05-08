Search icon
Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Results to be announced tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

This year, around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter exam 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

File photo

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to declare the result of the Intermediate exam results soon. As per reports, TSBIE’s Controller of Examination B. Jayaprada Bai is to announce the Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result result on May 9 (11 am). Once released, the TS Inter result will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year exam from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and TS Inter 2nd from March 16 to April 4. This year, around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter exam 2023.

TS Inter Results 2023 Official Websites

  tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  examresults.ts.nic.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in 
  • results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Result 2023: Steps to check Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

  • Visit the official website of the TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on the “TS Inter 2023 Result” link
  • Enter the required details - application number
  • Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of Telangana Intermediate results for future reference.

 

