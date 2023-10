Manabadi Telangana TS Inter Results 2021: 1st year results expected to be declared this week on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Manabadi Telangana TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana TS inter first-year result is expected to be declared in the first week of December,

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare Telangana State, TS Inter Result 2021 for 1st-year exams this week. As per media reports, the result can be announced on December 1, 2021. Students can check their TS inter 1st-year results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in once declared.

The class 11 exams were conducted from October 25, 2021, to November 3, 2021, in an offline mode. The inter papers were evaluated from November 8 to 20.

TS inter first-year result: Website links to check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in/jsp/results.jsp

tsbie.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

TS inter first-year result: Know how to check