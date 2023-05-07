Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023: TSBIE Intermediate results expected tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

File photo

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the result of TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Exam 2023 soon. According to the latest update, the TS Inter Result 2023 will be declared on May 8, 2023. Once released, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted between March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam was conducted between March 16 to April 4 at various centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. As many as 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.

TS Inter Results 2023: websites to check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check