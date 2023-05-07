Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023: TSBIE Intermediate results expected tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year was conducted from March 15, 2023 to April 3, 2023 and 2nd Year from March 16, 2023 to April 4, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023: TSBIE Intermediate results expected tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
File photo

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the result of TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Exam 2023 soon. According to the latest update, the TS Inter Result 2023 will be declared on May 8, 2023. Once released, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be available on the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted between March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd-year exam was conducted between March 16 to April 4 at various centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. As many as 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.

TS Inter Results 2023: websites to check

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in
  • manabadi.co.in

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TSBIE-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on result link and a new page will open
  • Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year
  • Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Deepika Padukone, Stephanie Ann Hsu, Ana de Armas, others turn heads in glamorous outfits at Oscars 2023
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.