Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 releasing today at 12 pm on bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

According to the official notice, the TS SSC 10th Results will be declared today, May 10, 2023, at 12 pm for close to 5 lakh candidates at www.bse.telangana.gov.in, www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in, www.manabadi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

File Photo

Telangana State 10th Result 2023 is all set to release today - May 10, 2023.  Candidates who appeared for the TS SSC 2023 Exams can check their scores today on the official website - www.bse.telangana.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana will declare the results at 12 pm today.

According to the official notice, the TS SSC 10th Results will be declared today, May 10, 2023, at 12 pm for close to 5 lakh candidates. 

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result Date and Time

TS SSC Results 2023

Date - May 10, 2023.
Time - 12:00 pm
Where to check - www.bse.telangana.gov.in, www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in, www.manabadi.co.in

Students will need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the TS SSC 2023 Exams. If not, they will have to appear for the supplementary exams later on.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result Websites to Check Scores 

www.bse.telangana.gov.in
www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Students can also check the results on trusted third-party websites such as manbadi.co.in. Students should keep their TS SSC Hall tickets ready with them to check the TS SSC 2023 Scorecard.

BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC Exams from April 3 to April 13, 2023. More than 4.90 lakh students had registered for the exams.

