Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, check direct link

Telangana State 10th Result 2023 has been declared today - May 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TS SSC 2023 Exams can check their scores today on the official website - www.bse.telangana.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana declared the result at 12 pm today. According to the official notice, the TS SSC 10th Results were released for close to 5 lakh candidates.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 Direct link to check scores

The Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, announced the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2023 exam result.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result Websites to Check Scores

www.bse.telangana.gov.in

www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Students can also check the results on trusted third-party websites such as www.manbadi.co.in. Students should keep their TS SSC Hall tickets ready with them to check the TS SSC 2023 Scorecard.

BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC Exams from April 3 to April 13, 2023. More than 4.90 lakh students had registered for the exams.

BSE TS SSC Result 2023 – How to check TS SSC 10th Results Online

Step 1: Visit the official website – bsetelangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org

Step 2: Click on the link for S.S.C PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL - 2023 Results on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your TS SSC hall ticket number

Step 4: Your TS SSC 10th Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.