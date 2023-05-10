Search icon
Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, check direct link

BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC Exams from April 3 to April 13, 2023. More than 4.90 lakh students had registered for the exams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

File Photo

Telangana State 10th Result 2023 has been declared today - May 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TS SSC 2023 Exams can check their scores today on the official website - www.bse.telangana.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana declared the result at 12 pm today. According to the official notice, the TS SSC 10th Results were released for close to 5 lakh candidates.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 Direct link to check scores 

The Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, announced the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2023 exam result.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result Websites to Check Scores

www.bse.telangana.gov.in

www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Students can also check the results on trusted third-party websites such as www.manbadi.co.in. Students should keep their TS SSC Hall tickets ready with them to check the TS SSC 2023 Scorecard.

BSE TS SSC Result 2023 – How to check TS SSC 10th Results Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website – bsetelangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org 

Step 2: Click on the link for S.S.C PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL - 2023 Results on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your TS SSC hall ticket number 

Step 4: Your TS SSC 10th Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

