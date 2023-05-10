Search icon
Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 released, alternate websites to check scores

Students can also check the results on trusted third-party websites such as www.manbadi.co.in. Students should keep their TS SSC Hall tickets ready with them to check the TS SSC 2023 Scorecard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 released, alternate websites to check scores
File Photo

Telangana State 10th Result 2023 has been declared today - May 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TS SSC 2023 Exams can check their scores today on the official website - www.bse.telangana.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana declared the result at 12 pm today. According to the official notice, the TS SSC 10th Results were released for close to 5 lakh candidates.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result 2023 Direct link to check scores 

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2023 exam result was announced by Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Manabadi Telangana SSC Results: TS 10th Result  Alternate Websites to Check Scores

www.bse.telangana.gov.in

www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

www.results.gov.in

DigiLocker

Students can also check the results on trusted third-party websites such as www.manbadi.co.in. Students should keep their TS SSC Hall tickets ready with them to check the TS SSC 2023 Scorecard.

