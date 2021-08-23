Manabadi Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: TNDGE result to be declared soon at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare TN Class 10 results or Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021 today at 11 am. Tamil Nadu board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result will be available on the official websites of the board-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN 10th result 2021 mark sheet can be downloaded through the official websites. More than 7 lakh students are waiting for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results. Apart from official websites, TN results will be available on private websites such as Manabadi, examresults, and indiaresults.

The TNDGE SSLC class 10 result is declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The board has followed the 80:20 formula to evaluate students. The weightage of 80 per cent will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and the weightage of 20 per cent will be given to the attendance.

TN 10th result 2021 will available on these websites:

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

www.dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

www.tnresults.nic.in 2021 10th result

dge1.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: How to Check

Go to the official websites, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link available on the homepage

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result for future use