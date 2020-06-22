Manabadi SSC Results 2020 Declared: Telangana Board 10th result out, check at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared TS SSC Result 2020 for 10th Class students on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Earlier, the class 10th exams were cancelled after being postponed a number of times due to COVID-19 pandemic. The government has decided to promote all 5.34 lakh students but the individual marks are based on internal assessment.

As all the students have passed the exams, only marks for individual subjects are of any consequence and can be obtained from the website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Here is how you can check Manabadi TS SSC Result 2020 online.

Step 1: Long on to official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for TS SSC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details

Step 4: Verify and Submit details

Step 5: Your Manabadi SSC Result 2020 is displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download a copy for future reference.

However, at the time of writing this copy, the website of Telangana Board of Secondary Education has crashed due to heavy traffic. Since thousands of students are visiting the website at once, the website bse.telangana.gov.in is facing outage.

You can wait for a couple of hours and visit the website later.

Earlier, Telangana State Education Minister Ms Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy said all students who were in Class 10 and were to appear for SSC Exams have been promoted and marks have been given on the basis of on internal assessment. Marksheets for individual students have been sent to schools from where students can also check out their results.