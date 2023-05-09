Search icon
Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Results to release today, alternate websites to check scores

The TS Inter Results 2023 will be released for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate students on the official websites - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in and www.results.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

File Photo

Manabadi Results 2023 for TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year students is all set to release today - May 9, 2023. As per the official notice released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, the TS Inter Results 2023 will be released today on the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

 

As per the notice issued by TSBIE, the Inter results will be declared at 11 am by state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

 

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: Websites to check TS Inter Results Today 

 

In case www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in stops working due to increased traffic, students would be able to check their TS Intermediate Results 2023 on many alternative websites such as – www.manabadi.co.in, www.results.shiksha, and www.indiaresults.com.

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate: Alternative Links to check

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023 on manabadi.co.in | TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 on manabadi.co.in

 

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023 on results.shiksha |TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 on results.shiksha

 

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023 on indiaresults.com|TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 on indiaresults.com

 

Manabadi Results 2023 TS Intermediate will be declared today, May 9, 2023, for over 9 lakh students for the exams held on March 15 to April 4, 2023. 

