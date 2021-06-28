Manabadi Inter Results 2021: TS Inter Results 2021 Delayed, TSBIE Results to declared this week

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to declare the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students soon. TSBIE TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 was expected to be declared today (June 28) at 11 am. According to few media reports, TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Results will be declared this week – before July 4. The candidates can check TS Inter 2nd Year Result through the official website of the board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. To access TS Inter result scores, one can also visit manabadi.co.in and log in with their roll numbers or registration number. Soon the results will be announced officially for all 4.8 lakh students, according to the local media reports. Earlier, TSBIE TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 was expected to be declared today at 11 am whereas, TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 was likely to be announced at 12:30 PM.

As per the media reports, TSBIE will evaluate the students based on alternative criteria this year due to the pandemic. For second-year inter students, the TSBIE results to be based on the performance in the TSBIE first year inter examinations.

If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

Nearly two months after cancelling the annual exams of Class 10 and Intermediate first year (Class 11), the government announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams.

The Telangana government on April 15 cancelled the annual exams of Classes 10 and 11 and promoted the students without exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. It had also postponed Class 12 class exams scheduled from May 1 to May 19.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page the link for the TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated once released

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

The TS inter results 2021 to be available at the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in 2021 inter ts

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.nic.in

The Telangana government on June 9 announced the cancellation of the Intermediate second year (Class 12) annual exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concern of the students and their parents.