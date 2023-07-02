Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 today cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check scorecard

Once released, candidates can check the APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 today cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check scorecard
File photo

AP ECET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to declare the result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) examination soo. As per reports, AP ECET result is likely to be released today, July 2, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

The AP ECET 2023 examination was conducted on June 20 at various test centres across the state. The AP ECET 2023 preliminary answer key was released on June 23.

APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP ECET 2023
Step 3: Click on the link that reads, AP ECET 2023 Result
Step 4: Enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket Number, mobile number and other required details
Step 5: Click on submit and your AP ECET Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download your AP ECTE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023

For admission to second-year Lateral Entry programmes for Engineering/Pharmacy courses, the AP ECET is held. It is specifically made for people who have a BSc in mathematics or a diploma in engineering and technology.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to get government security after firing incident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.