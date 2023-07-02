APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 today cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check scorecard

File photo

AP ECET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to declare the result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) examination soo. As per reports, AP ECET result is likely to be released today, July 2, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2023 examination was conducted on June 20 at various test centres across the state. The AP ECET 2023 preliminary answer key was released on June 23.

APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP ECET 2023

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, AP ECET 2023 Result

Step 4: Enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket Number, mobile number and other required details

Step 5: Click on submit and your AP ECET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your AP ECTE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check APSCHE AP ECET Result 2023

For admission to second-year Lateral Entry programmes for Engineering/Pharmacy courses, the AP ECET is held. It is specifically made for people who have a BSc in mathematics or a diploma in engineering and technology.