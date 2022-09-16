Search icon
AP TET 2022 Result to be declared soon, know how to check result at aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET 2022 examination was held between August 6 to 21 in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

File photo

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh to declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022 result soon. Once released, AP TET result will available on the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in. 

AP TET Result 2022: Steps to download 

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022’
Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code
The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

APTET 2022: Important dates 

AP TET Answer Key: August 31
AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07
AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12
AP TET Result: to be declared soon

