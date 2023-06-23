Manabadi AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 DECLARED: Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply result direct link

File photo

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply result is available on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC supplementary exam was held from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam.

AP SSC results: websites to check

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply results: direct link

AP SSC Supply Result 2023: Steps to check scores