Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board class 12 result download link

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the AP SSC exam 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 11 am. Candidates can declare AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board exams were conducted between April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students.

Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials have announced the AP SSC result during the press conference.

With the exception of two exams—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 and 11:30 am, respectively, the exams were administered in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

AP SSC Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Class 10 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP - www.bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP 10th Result link

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on Submit

Step 4: Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

