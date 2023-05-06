Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 DECLARED at bse.ap.gov.in: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board class 12 result direct link

File photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh results for AP SSC exam 2023 have been declared today, May 6, 2023, at 11 am. Candidates can declare AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board exams were conducted between April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students.

AP SSC Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Class 10 Result