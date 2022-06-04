Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 postponed: BSEAP class 10th result to be declared soon at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) to declare AP SSC Result 2022 soon. AP SSC Class 10th Results 2022 likely to be declared on June 6, 2022). Once declared, students can download AP 10th results through the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

As per local dailies, AP SSC Result 2022 will be announced by Special Chief Secretary Education, B Rajasekhar in a press conference. AP SSC Result 2022 can also be checked on the Manabadi website.

AP 10th Result 2022 Date (tentative): June 6, 2022

AP SSC Results 2022 Time (tentative): Likely at 11 am

Official website: bse.ap.gov.in

BSE AP class 10th exams were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022 for all students. As per reports, nearly 6.5 lakh appeared for the AP 10th exams 2022. The exams were held in offline mode.

Manabadi updates had suggested that AP 10th Results 2022 were likely to be declared by June 10, 2022.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps to Check