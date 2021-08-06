Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result Today at 5pm on bse.ap.gov.in - Direct link

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare AP SSC Results 2021 today at 5pm. Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result date and time was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result can be checked through the official website of BSEAP, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. The result of more than 5.38 lakh students will be announced today.

The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled Class 10 exam due to the COVID-19 situation in India. BSEAP Class 10 result have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh may declare Class 10 result through a press conference after which the result link will be activated on the official website.

Andhra Pradesh Inter results were announced on June 23, 2021. Unlike other state governments, the Andhra Pradesh government was keen on holding the Class 12 board exams, however, had to back off after being pulled up by the Supreme Court.

Steps to Download AP SSC Result 2021

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in after 5 pm today

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Enter the login details and submit all the required details

Check and download the AP SSC result 2021

If required take a printout for future reference