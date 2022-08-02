Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, download AP IPASE Hall tickets from bie.ap.gov.in

Students who are yet to download the Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022 are advised to do it as soon as possible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, download AP IPASE Hall tickets from bie.ap.gov.in
File Photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to conduct the Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 tomorrow - August 3, 2022. It was on July 26, 2022, that the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Exam Hall tickets were released. 

Candidates can still download the hall tickets from the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, and the manabadi website - www.manabadi.co.in. Students must carry their AP Inter Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2022 to the examination venue or they will not be allowed to appear for the same. 

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022 Direct Link

Students who are yet to download the Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022 are advised to do it as soon as possible by entering their login details such as AP Inter Hall ticket number and their date of birth.

The AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2022 is scheduled from August 3, 2022, and will conclude on August 12, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm and next from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

READ | NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi. 

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: On the new page, enter your previous AP Inter hall ticket number and DOB.

Step 4: Your AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 will now be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022.

Step 6: Take a printout of the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 for future use.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.