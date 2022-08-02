Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, download AP IPASE Hall tickets from bie.ap.gov.in

File Photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to conduct the Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 tomorrow - August 3, 2022. It was on July 26, 2022, that the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Exam Hall tickets were released.

Candidates can still download the hall tickets from the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, and the manabadi website - www.manabadi.co.in. Students must carry their AP Inter Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2022 to the examination venue or they will not be allowed to appear for the same.

Students who are yet to download the Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022 are advised to do it as soon as possible by entering their login details such as AP Inter Hall ticket number and their date of birth.

The AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2022 is scheduled from August 3, 2022, and will conclude on August 12, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm and next from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your previous AP Inter hall ticket number and DOB.

Step 4: Your AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022.

Step 6: Take a printout of the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 for future use.