Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 DECLARED: See how to check here

AP Inter Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Intermediate first-year and second-year results 2023 today (April 26). Once released, candidates will be able to check the AP Intermediate result 2023 at the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in, examresults.ap.nic.in. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2023 through a press conference.

AP Inter Result 2023: Website

examresults.ap.nic.in

bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.

Go to IPE 1st year result 2023 or IPE 2nd year result 2023, as required.

On the login page, enter hall ticket number and date of birth.

View your marks memo after logging in.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

AP Inter Result 2023: Exam details

The AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted between March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. More than four lakh candidates appeared for the Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023.