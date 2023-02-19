Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd year admit card: When to expect? important details inside

Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card | Photo: PTI

Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to release the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 soon at the official website-- bieap.apcfss.in and jnanbhumi.apcfss.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the AP Inter exam 2023 will be able to download the admit card once released. As per reports, the AP Inter 1st Year Hall tickets and AP Inter 2nd Year Hall tickets are expected to be released in the month of March.

As per a press release issued by BIE AP, the board has instructed all Junior Colleges to issue the Manabadi AP Inter admit card for 1st and 2nd-year students who have met the attendance norms set up by BIE AP.

The press release further adds that if any college or management does not give the students their hall tickets, the students and parents can raise the issue with the Andhra Pradesh Board.

"If any college/management denies issuance of Hall Tickets, the students, and parents shall make a complaint to the following Toll-Free Number of State Control Room of the BIEAP from 9 AM to 6 PM on all working days," read the official press release.

BIE AP will begin the AP Inter 1st Year Exams from March 15 onwards and conclude on April 3, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd Year Exams will commence from March 16, 2023 and end on April 4, 2023.