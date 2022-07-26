Search icon
Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: BIE AP releases admit card, check direct link

Students will be able to download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 from the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

File Photo

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP today - July 26, 2022. The AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 were released for the IPASE theory exams. 

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supply exam students, will be able to download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 now from the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

The students who couldn't perform well in the AP Inter Results 2022 will now take the Supplementary exams in August. As per the schedule, BIE AP is all set to conduct Inter Supplementary Exams from August 3 to 12, 2022.

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: Direct link to download

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: On the new page, enter your previous AP Inter hall ticket number and DOB. 

Step 4: Your AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 will now be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022. 

Step 6: Take a printout of the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 for future use.

Candidates need to keep their AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary hall tickets safe to appear for the BIE AP IPASE August exams. It is also important for candidates to carry the Hall Ticket with them for the exams or else they will not be allowed to write the exam. Check the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 for more details. 

DNA Originals
More
