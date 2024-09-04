Twitter
Education

Meet man, ex-IAS officer, who worked for 25 years as civil servant, resigned to become...

Before becoming an IAS officer, he was a PCS officer in the Haryana government.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Meet man, ex-IAS officer, who worked for 25 years as civil servant, resigned to become...
Civil service is one of the prestigious jobs in India. Lakhs of UPSC aspirants apply for the UPSC civil services exam to become IAS, IPS and IFS. But around 10,000 managed to clear the prelims exam. This year, UPSC Mains 2024 will be conducted from 20 September 2024. After going through a rigorous process -- prelims, mains and interviews -- selected candidates get their dream jobs.

However, many officers decide to pursue another path after serving for a few years. One such person is Vivek Atray, an ex-IAS officer who worked for 25 years and then resigned from his prestigious IAS job. 

The former IAS was due to retire in November 2026 but he took voluntary retirement in 2017 to become an adviser and motivator in innovative education. Atray is a 2005-batch former IAS officer from the Haryana cadre. Before becoming an IAS, he was a PCS officer. Atray joined the Haryana government in 1991 as a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer and was promoted IAS cadre in 2005. His father JP Atray was an IPS officer.

An NIT Kurukshetra alumnus, Vivek Atray undertook many reforms in digital governance, education, tourism and sports management during his service. He was directly involved with the development of the Chandigarh IT Park as Director IT. He is now become an acclaimed orator, motivational TEDx speaker, UPSC mentor and author. He is quite active on social media. He has 18.8K followers on Instagram where he often shares updates from his life.

READ | Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC in 1st try, she is a social media star, married to an IAS, she is posted....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
