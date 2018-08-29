Maharashtra to declare supplementary SSC exam results today; visit maharesult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results for SSC examinations at 1 pm.

“The result of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today at 1 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in,” said an official from Education department.

Vinod Tawde, state Education Minister said, all those students in Maharashtra who have passed their Class 10 and 12 re-exams can seek admissions to professional courses by August 31.

The board conducted SSC, HSC examinations in the month of July for the students who did not clear the examination that was conducted in March. This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90% in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year.

Mumbai schools performed exceptionally well in the Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday. Mumbai division, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, stood fourth amongst the nine divisions in the state with an overall success rate of 90.41 per cent.

816 (22 per cent) of the 3,679 schools in the city recorded a cent percent result this year. The number of students scoring 90 per cent and above also went up in the city - from 10,157 in 2017 to 13,329 - this year. With this, the division has got the highest share of students in the 90 and above elite club across all the nine divisions.