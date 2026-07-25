Maharashtra TET paper leak: Alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested in Bihar

Alleged Maharashtra TET paper leak mastermind Bijendra Gupta has been arrested in Bihar along with another accused after an interstate search operation.

The alleged mastermind of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, Bijendra Gupta, has been arrested in Bihar after remaining on the run for several days, Maharashtra Police officials said.

Gupta, who is suspected of being linked to several examination paper leak cases across India, was arrested during an operation in Bihar. Another accused was also taken into custody, according to officials.

The arrests came after Maharashtra Police carried out multiple raids across Bihar while searching for Gupta. Several other accused had already been arrested in the TET paper leak case, including Gupta's wife, Suman Gupta.

Gupta allegedly linked to multiple paper leak cases

Gupta came into the spotlight in 2024 after an undercover investigation by India Today following the NEET paper leak controversy. During the sting operation, he allegedly spoke about the functioning of paper leak networks and the methods used to compromise competitive examinations.

The investigation also highlighted alleged vulnerabilities in the National Testing Agency's examination system. Gupta reportedly claimed that organised networks exploited such loopholes to facilitate paper leaks.

Investigators suspect that Gupta played a key role in multiple examination paper leak cases across the country. Maharashtra Police are expected to bring him to the state on transit remand for further questioning.

Several accused arrested earlier

Before Gupta's arrest, police had detained several other suspects in connection with the Maharashtra TET paper leak case.

His wife, Suman Gupta, was arrested in Bihar. Investigators are probing whether she was aware of the alleged racket and whether financial transactions linked to the network took place in her presence. Police are also investigating properties in Delhi and Patna that may have been purchased using money allegedly generated from the paper leak operation.

On July 3, the Special Investigation Team arrested Kapil Dahiya, Mithun Singh and Sonu Singh.

According to investigators, Dahiya, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, allegedly travelled to Mumbai to identify buyers and sell leaked TET question papers. Mithun Singh, who was arrested in Bihar, is accused of travelling to Pune to distribute the leaked papers and allegedly had close links with the main network.

Sonu Singh was arrested from Hajipur in Bihar. Police allege that he prepared forged identity documents for Gupta and helped the syndicate operate. Investigators also suspect that leaked question papers were printed using facilities linked to him and have recovered fake identity cards allegedly made for Gupta.

Police believe Sonu Singh had known Gupta for several years and played an important role in the alleged interstate paper leak network. The investigation into Gupta's alleged links with other examination paper leak rackets is continuing.