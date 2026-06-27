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Maharashtra TET 2026: Exam postponed day before test over paper leak reports

MAHA TET Exam Paper Leak 2026: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced postponing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after reports emerge about a suspected question paper leak in Bhiwandi.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Maharashtra TET 2026: Exam postponed day before test over paper leak reports
The Maharashtra TET 2026 exam has been postponed over paper leak suspicion (ANI)
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The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced postponing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after reports emerge about a suspected question paper leak in Bhiwandi. The MSCE in its official notice said that the exam has been postponed to ensure it is held with 'absolute transparency' and to allow a thorough investigation into the matter.

As per the reports, only parts of the paper have been leaked a day before the exam was scheduled to take place. 

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2026, Sunday, at 1,028 centres across the state.The MSCE in its public notice said that the examination body had already taken all necessary security measures after the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination. However, its received a confidential information early on Saturday pointing out that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

“Keeping in view the malpractices observed in the NEET 2026 , all security measures were fully implemented on behalf of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination,” the official notice states.

The Council also said the Bhiwandi police conducted a raid at the location and, and found during the investigation that several questions in the unauthorised question paper matched those in the actual TET examination paper. According to the statement, the Bhiwandi police have registered a criminal case against the individuals involved.

"Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered," the Council said, further saying that the Council will update students with the examination date and details through its official website. Students are advised to keep checking the MSCE website. 

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