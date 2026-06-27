Maharashtra TET 2026 Exam Leak: CM Devendra Fadnavis orders SIT, strict action against culprits

Maharashtra TET 2026 Exam leak case: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak on Saturday. The SIT has been ordered under Thane Joint CP Panjabrao Ugale. The team includes DCP (Zone 2) Pawan Bansod, along with two ACPs, senior Police Inspectors (PI), Assistant Police Inspectors (API), Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI), and other personnel.

Maharashtra TET 2026 Exam leak case: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak on Saturday. The SIT has been ordered under Thane Joint CP Panjabrao Ugale. The team includes DCP (Zone 2) Pawan Bansod, along with two ACPs, senior Police Inspectors (PI), Assistant Police Inspectors (API), Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI), and other personnel.

CM Devendra Fadnavis has been active on the case as it comes a month after NEET 2026 exam paper leak controversy which has sparked nationwide outrage as students and other sections of society questioned the central education system over its discrepencies.

Fadnavis spoke to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, DGP Sadanand Date, and directed strictest action against the culprits, government officials said. The action comes as the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after reports of suspected paper leak in Bhiwandi.

Dr Pavan Bansod, DCP (Zone 2), told ANI, "We received confidential information that individuals from outside the state were coming to Bhiwandi to sell question papers for the Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for tomorrow. We deployed a decoy and apprehended all three of them. We recovered four different sets of question papers from them, along with credit cards, debit cards, and some cash."

Meanwhile, three people were brought to the Kongaon police station for further investigation. The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council.