Maharashtra TET 2021: Provisional answer key released on mahatet.in – Direct link

Maharashtra TET 2021: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maharashtra TET 2021) Answer Key has been released on the official website, mahatet.in. The Provisional Answer Key is for the TET exam that was conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on November 21, 2021, in two shifts from 10:30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Around 3.43 lakh candidates had appeared for the MAHA TET examination. Candidates can raise objections on Maharashtra TET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, if any, by December 8, 2021.

Maharashtra TET answer key 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam, mahatet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Maharashtra TET answer key 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log in with your credentials and enter your password.

Step 5: Maharashtra TET answer key 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra TET answer key 2021 for future reference.

The Maharashtra TET exam 2021 was conducted in two sections- Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I is given by the candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for the candidates who would teach from classes 6 to 8.

Maharashtra TET answer key 2021 direct link: mahatet.in/InterimAnswerKey