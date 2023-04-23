Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board expected soon, know how to check MSBSHSE 10th scores

Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board expected soon, know how to check MSBSHSE 10th scores
File photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to declare the result for HSC, and SSC exam soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023. 

Media reports indicate that the board is likely to release MSBSHSE Class 10th Results in the month of June, despite the fact that there is no official confirmation of when the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 would be released.

Class 10 results are released each year usually in June and July.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Steps to Download SSC Result Online 

  • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
  • go to the Maharashtra SSC result link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Your Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th marksheet 2023 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.