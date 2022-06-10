Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE likely to declare SSC results on June 15 at mahresult.nic.in

File Photo

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is all set to release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 soon. The HSC results have already been declared by the board.

Students will be able to check their SSC Result 2022 released by MSBSHSE on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and others.

It was announced last month by state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20. However, as per the latest information, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 might get released earlier too, by June 15, 2022.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Tentative date and time

June 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm IST

It is important to note that the date of the result would be announced one day before and will be released online at 1:00 pm IST, as is the norm. Reportedly, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC Exams this year.

As for Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, a total of 14,85,191 students appeared for the HSC Exams this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 percent, Amaravati - 96.34 percent, Latur- 95.25 percent, Kolhapur- 95.07 percent, Nashik- 95.03 percent, Aurangabad- 94.97 percent, Pune- 93.61 percent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.