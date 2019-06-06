Maharashtra SSC result 2019: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10 result today, check @ mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the class 10 results today (June 6). Class 10 SSC students of Maharashtra can check their result on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra board class 10 result online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a flashing or blinking link which says Class 10 result or SSC result 2019

Step 3: Open the link and fill in all the details including roll numbers, date of birth and other information

Step 4: Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result for further reference.

More than 17 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam in 2019 which were held in March 2019.

In 2018, more than 16 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam, however, only 14.5 lakh students cleared it.

91.97% of girls cleared the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam while boys passing percentage stood at 87.27.

17,51,353 students attended the class 10 examinations in 2018 out of which 89.41 percent people cleared the exams. Those who fail the class 10 board exams can sit for the supplementary tests in July.

The board conducts its exams in 9 divisions- Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The instructions on how to sit for the supplementary exams will be published on the website soon after the results are announced.