HomeEducation

Education

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10 result on this date! Details inside

More than 17 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam in 2019 which were held in March 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 07:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra SSC Result date 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare class 10 result on June 6. The result will be displayed on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Though there is no official confirmation of when the result will be declared but it is likely to be at the end of June first week or early second week.

More than 17 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam in 2019 which were held in March 2019.

In 2018, more than 16 lakh students have attempted class 10 exam, however, only 14.5 lakh students cleared it.

91.97% of girls cleared the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam while boys passing percentage stood at 87.27.

How to check Maharashtra board class 10 exam online 

Step 1: Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a flashing or blinking link which says Class 10 result or SSC result 2019

Step 3: Open the link and fill in all the details including roll numbers, date of birth and other information

Step 4: Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result for further reference. 

