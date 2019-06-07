Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Check mahresult.nic.in for declaration date

The SSC or class 10 exam result may not be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today.There is no update about for now on the official website of the board on the result date.

Students are advised to constantly look at the official website for credible information. The Class 10 SSC exam was held between 1 March 2019 and 22 March 2019 by the Maharashtra board.

To check Maharashtra Board SSC results 2019, follow the steps

1- Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2- On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.

3- Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

4- You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to fill details like your roll number and your mother's first name and press enter.

5- Your result will be displayed. Check and take a print out for future reference.

Last year, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the examination and 89.41 percentage of them cleared the examination.

The result of SSC exam 2018 was declared on 8 June.

Candidates who could not clear the examination can sit for supplementary tests in July.

Instructions for the supplementary examination will be released only after the results are declared.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts examination for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 every year. MSBSHSE has nine divisions which are preliminary located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati, and Ratnagiri.