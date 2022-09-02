Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022: MSBSHSE set to declare results TODAY at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is all set to declare the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 today - September 2, 2022. MSBSHSE conducted the exams in July 2022 and the results for the same will be released today at 1 pm on the official website - www.mahresult.nic.in.

On September 1, in an official notice, confirmed the result date and time on the official website www.mahresult.nic.in. All the candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 today after 1 pm.

To check their results, candidates would require their hall ticket number. The result link will be activated once the results are announced after which candidates will be able to view and download their results.

It is important to note that the date and time for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2022 are the same. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held for all those students who were either not able to clear the SSC, or HSC Exam or were not able to take the exam.

The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 will be released only on the official website and a link will be provided to the candidates to check the results. After the students enter their credentials (as promoted), they will be able to check their results online.

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.