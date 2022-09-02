Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MSBSHSE declares Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in, check direct link

Candidates can check their Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

MSBSHSE declares Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in, check direct link
File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results today - September 2, 2022. The result was declared at 1 pm. Candidates can check their Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. 

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 Direct Link 
Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahresult.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the 'Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on submit. 

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use. 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022: Websites to check scores 

www.mahahsscboard.org
www.mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held for all those students who were either not able to clear the SSC, or HSC Exam or were not able to take the exam. The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.