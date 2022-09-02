MSBSHSE declares Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results today - September 2, 2022. The result was declared at 1 pm. Candidates can check their Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022: Websites to check scores

www.mahahsscboard.org

www.mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held for all those students who were either not able to clear the SSC, or HSC Exam or were not able to take the exam. The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.