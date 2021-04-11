Headlines

Education

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 CANCELLED? Latest updates students need to know

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, several students have urged the Maharashtra board to conduct the HSC,SSC Board Examinations 2021 online.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 12, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday said misinformation regarding SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams is being circulated on social media and asked students not to believe in such false claims.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, 2021, respectively. Though Gaikwad on April 9 had said that a decision on Class 10, 12 board exams will be taken soon, no decision to cancel these exams has been taken yet, as claimed in the "morphed" images which are doing rounds on social media.

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 exams cancelled?

Gaikwad said some misinformation about the exams of class 10, 12 are being circulated on social media, with a morphed image of her Twitter handle, which claims that the government has decided to cancel the exams. The tweet also claimed that instead of exams, students will have to create an assignment and submit in their respective schools.

Dismissing this, the Maharashtra School Education Minister tweeted: "Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation."

Decision on Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 exams to be taken soon

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, Gaikwad took to Twitter on Saturday and informed that because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the education department is holding consultations and meetings to find out alternatives for the assessment of HSC and SSC board students.

"I’d like to assure all students and their parents that your safety is our foremost priority. We are reviewing the situation, and a decision in this regard will be taken in the next few days," she added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Education Department had said that the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021 would be held as per the schedule and there wasno question of postponement of the exams. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 will be held from April 23 to end of the May.

