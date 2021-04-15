Headlines

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021: State Education Minister says this about cancellation of class 10 exams

The Maharashtra govt would study the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 15, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government would study and discuss the modalities before taking the decision to cancel its class 10 board exams. 

The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday. The state School Education Minister made the statement in a televised message.

“We have already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about our decision of postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. We will study and discuss the Centre’s (CBSE’s) decision with the experts in the field,” Gaikwad said as quoted by a news agency. 

Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting on April 14 (Wednesday) to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing COVID-19 situation. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.    

The Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

The Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

