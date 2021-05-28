Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Class 10 students to be promoted without examination

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the exam for the Class 10 board for the year 2021 on Friday (May 28) due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. According to media reports, Class 10 result will be declared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in the internal examination of Class 9 and Class 10.

The Common Entrance Exams (CET), conducted for admissions in Class 11 will be conducted in the state. If students are not satisfied with their marks can appear for CET.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said “Board exam results for Class 10th will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later.”

Evaluation Criteria for Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 is based on:

30 marks from the written assignment.

20 points from Viva or any project done.

50% weightage will be given to the marks obtained in Class 9.

More detailed information will be available on the official website. Students should keep checking the website frequently for more updates on Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021.

The Maharashtra HSC Exams 2021 exam has been postponed and a final decision will be taken in June after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.